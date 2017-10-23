Nelson Mandela's widow speaks out on sexual assault

Nelson Mandela's widow said sexual harassment of women is a major issue across the world as she joined international leaders at meeting of The Elders foundation for peace and human rights set up by her late husband.

Graca Machel spoke out as the #MeToo campaign went viral with women speaking out about their experiences of abuse by men.

She said women "now have much more courage to claim for their rights" - but she does not believe that things are yet getting better as the justice system is still too often not taking those claims seriously.

Fellow foundation member and former UN Secretary general Kofi Annan also added his voice to calls for more action on the issue.

“Empowerment of women is not an issue for women alone," he said. "In some ways men have to wake up and realise unless they play their part, we are not going to be able to solve this problem.”