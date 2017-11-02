Centenary of Balfour Declaration which paved the way for Israel

Exactly 100 years ago, a letter written by the then Foreign Secretary Sir Arthur Balfour paved the way for the creation of a Jewish State.

At the end of the First World War the Ottoman Empire collapsed and Britain took control of much of the Middle East, including Palestine under an international mandate.

Following the end of the Second World War and after large numbers of Jews had settled in Palestine, the mandate expired and the State of Israel was created.

Immediately the first of several wars between Israel and its Arab neighbours broke out, and to the present day, the conflict remains unresolved.

While for many Israelis the Balfour Declaration has come to be seen as the first step towards the homeland they craved for centuries, for many Palestinians it means something rather different.