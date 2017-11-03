Are harassment claims eroding trust in Westminster?

While the spate of allegations emerging from Westminster could spell a loss of trust in MPs, others believe the subject is becoming overblown.

Students at the University of Kent told how they felt "let down" and "heartbroken" in the wake of claims which have emerged in recent days.

Yet others believe it is due to a generation gap, with an "older generation that thinks it can get away with stuff like this and a younger generation that thinks it's culturally, wholly unacceptable," Dr Adrian Pabst, one of the university's politics professors explained.

Meanwhile, at Canterbury's Conservative Club, others believe the subject is overblown and "detracting from what [politicians] should be doing in their day jobs".