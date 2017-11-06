Paris climate dealmaker sees signs of progress

The main architect of the landmark Paris climate agreement has said she believes that a worldwide transition to a greener future is on the way - despite the US pulling out of the deal.

Christiana Figueres, the former UN chief climate negotiator, said she already saw clear signs that world leaders and business alike were waking up to the need for changes.

"For many different reasons I can see this transformation, this transition, is underway, she told ITV News Science Correspondent Alok Jha.

Ms Figueres said it was "very sad" to see Donald Trump take the US out of the agreement, adding that he had been "misguided" by his advisors.

She remains confident that the world's biggest economy will sign up again in the future, saying "The US will definitely come back into the fold...unless the United States want to go back into the dark ages - but who does that?"