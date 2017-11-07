Ex-Ukip leadership candidate's extreme views revealed

When Ann-Marie Waters ran for the leadership of the UK Independence Party insiders feared the vocal anti-Islam candidate would prove divisive.

In the end, she was beaten to the top job by Henry Bolton and subsequently left the party.

Now an ITV investigation has highlighted some of Ms Waters' extreme far right views.

Despite the party having vetted her to stand for election, just a week before the results were announce then then leadership candidate told an undercover reporter that the EU was conspiring to turn Europe into an Islamic state.

Ms Waters has told ITV News that she has already publicly said much of what was recorded in the covert filming.

