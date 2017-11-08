Enniskillen bombing victims remembered

The relatives of those killed in the 1987 Enniskillen bombing have paid their respects to the victims alive 30 years on.

Twelve people were killed in the IRA bombing, which struck in the small Northern Ireland town, without any warning, just ahead of a Remembrance Sunday memorial ceremony on 8 November 1987.

Scores more were injured in the blast and many were in attendance at the service today to mark the solemn occasion.

ITV News correspondent Dan Rivers reports.