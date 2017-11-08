Vietnam National Police recruits go through gruelling drills ahead of APEC summit

Recruits from Vietnam's National Police have put on an extreme display of their toughness ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation​ (APEC) summit in the coast resort town of Denang.

Tens of thousands of security forces have been deployed for the meeting on November 10-11, which will be attended by Asia-Pacific leaders including US President Donald Trump, China's Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin of Russia.

This is the second time Vietnam has hosted the APEC leaders' summit, with the first held in Haoi in 2006.

Vietnam police undergo rigorous training, with videos of elaborate drills and obstacle courses often making a splash on social media.