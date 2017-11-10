Lewis Pugh completes 'most dangerous' swim in 2C waters

British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh this week completed a 1km swim in the freezing waters of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands - a UK overseas territory - in a bid to increase protection for the wildlife-rich area.

Taking the plunge in just his swimwear - into sea temperatures of just 2C and braving elephant seals in King Edward Cove, South Georgia - Mr Pugh became the first person to swim in the spot.

Mr Pugh, who has swum in the Arctic and Antarctic and every ocean on Earth, had billed his latest swim as his most dangerous yet.