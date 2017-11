A nine-year-old girl remains in a life-threatening condition after being hit by a van.

The child, a pedestrian, was seriously injured and air lifted to hospital after the crash in Sunbury, Surrey, on Friday afternoon.

She remains in a serious and life-threatening condition, Surrey Police said on Saturday evening.

The force is appealing for witnesses to the incident at around 3.50pm in Staines Road East, near the junction with The Avenue.