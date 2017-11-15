Brexit: Could London's loss be Frankfurt's gain in financial sector?
- Video report by ITV News Europe editor James Mates
Frankfurt, the financial capital of the eurozone, is preparing for Brexit, with an expectation that London's loss will be its gain when it comes to the sector.
With the European Central Bank already there, next week will see whether the European Banking Authority - currently in London - could possibly move there too.
Commercial real estate agents are making preparations in the expectation that major banks decide to move more of their HQs to the city from London.