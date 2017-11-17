30 years since devastating fire at Kings Cross station

In a tragic coincidence, in the year the Grenfell Tower fire disaster happened, the country also marks the 30th anniversary of one of the worst fire disasters in living memory.

On Saturday, it will be three decades exactly since flames suddenly engulfed parts of Kings Cross underground station, killing 31 people.

The inquiry into the Kings Cross blaze transformed fire safety rules on the transport network - though, almost foreshadowing the tragedy at Grenfell, many asked why it took a disaster to make that happen.