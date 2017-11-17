Zimbabwe: Massacre region hopes for fall of Mugabe

There is nowhere in Zimbabwe more eager to see the end of Robert Mugabe's rule than Matabeleland, on the border with Botswana.

In 1983 an uprising there was crushed with terrible brutality by President Mugabe's hand-picked Fifth Brigade, resulting in the massacre of an estimated 20,000 people.

One woman told how her 13-year-old son was beaten to death by soldiers who also shot her husband and neighbour.

"If Mugabe doesn't leave, I don't know what I'll do. I might hang myself, I have nowhere to go," she said.

Yet the people of Matabeleland do not want Mr Mugabe's likely successor, fired vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa in charge either, they fear him.

Mr Mnangagwa was in charge of the troops in the region during the massacre.

Yet for a younger generation born after the massacre, they hope whoever is president, employment, development and education will all improve.