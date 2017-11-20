May holds cabinet meeting to discuss higher Brexit bill

Theresa May has met with her cabinet to discuss whether the UK should agree to make a higher offer for its Brexit divorce bill.

At present, the UK has agreed to pay a £20 billion exit bill. But at tonight's meeting, there was speculation that ministers might have agreed to double that amount.

The Home Secretary Amber Rudd said it had been a good meeting as she left, but ministers were remaining tight lipped on what was agreed.

Details of their decision will become clear when Mrs May takes whatever decision has been made to Brussels at the end of the week.