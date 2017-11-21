Mladic's victims still being identified as he faces verdict

Relatives of those killed in the massacres led by Ratko Mladic have said their pain is as fresh as ever as the Serb General faces a verdict in his war crimes trial tomorrow.

Mladic is expected to be found guilty of genocide when the International Criminal Court in the Hague announces its decision tomorrow.

The bodies of some of the hundred thousands victims killed in his campaign are still being identified, including the many who were slaughtered and dumped in mass graves in the Srebrenica massacre.

A guilty verdict will help thousands find some peace. But the wounds from the war in Bosnia will take many more years to heal.