Northern Irish warn against EU 'blackmail' over border

Theresa May is hoping that her offer to double the divorce payment to around £40 billion will unblock talks - but she is facing pressure over a number of key issues still to be resolved.

Among the most troubled topics at home is that of the Irish border, as she is urged to make sure that physical checkpoints or barriers to free-flowing trade are not a legacy of the EU exit.

The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionists had warned the Republic and the EU not to try to blackmail the UK over the issue of the border.

Then there is EU citizens' rights. News at Ten understands the Government may allow the European Court of Justice some kind of role in protecting those rights, something that will go down badly with many Leave voters.