Police save drunk woman on tracks from oncoming train

Video has been released of three police officers pulling a drunk woman from railway tracks moments before a train pulled into the station.

The incident happened at a suburban station in Melbourne, Australia, on Tuesday evening local time.

The footage shows the woman slowly walking across the tracks and try and climb up onto the platform.

Three Protective Services Officers spot another man trying to help the woman and rush over to drag her onto the platform, just seconds before the train rushes by.

The woman has been charged with entering railway tracks.