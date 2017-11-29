Bali airport reopens as volcano continues to erupt

The airport on the Indonesian resort island of Bali has reopened after an erupting volcano forced its closure - but Mount Agung continues to spew ash into the air.

Spokesman Arie Ahsannurohim said the ash from Mount Agung has drifted south and south-east, leaving clean space above the airport for planes to land and take off.

Operations had shut down on Monday morning, disrupting travel for tens of thousands of people trying to enter or leave the popular holiday destination.

Thick ash particles are hazardous to aircraft and can choke engines.