Blind mechanic refuses to be held back

Yemeni mechanic Yusuf Ibrahim runs his own tyre repair business despite the fact he has been blind since childhood.

The 28-year-old wanted to prove he could work like anyone else and has spent years mastering his craft.

Mr Ibrahim said: "I started this career when I thought about people going to work regularly, and I felt people look at me as if I'm less than them. I was trying to stop these looks. Then I went to work diligently and with strong motivation and strong determination from Allah Almighty."