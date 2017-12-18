Crystal Palace's Jason Puncheon charged with assault

Crystal Palace midfielder Jason Puncheon has been charged with assault and having a weapon after a fight erupted in the street near a nightclub.

Puncheon was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning and taken into custody after officers were called to the disturbance in Church Street, Reigate, Surrey Police said.

The 31-year-old had reportedly been partying with friends at the nearby Mishiko nightclub beforehand.

A police spokesman said: "Jason Puncheon, 31, of Kingswood, has been charged with a Section 4 public order offence - causing fear or provocation of violence, possession of an offensive weapon and common assault."

According to The Sun, the nightclub issued a statement which said Puncheon attended the venue with friends but, after it had closed, door staff intervened in a fight in the street some 50 metres away and police were called.

A police spokesman confirmed officers attended an incident at 2.20am but would not disclose further details.

Puncheon was released on bail and is due to appear at Guildford Magistrates' Court on January 5.