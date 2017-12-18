Mellor: British TV ignores women of a 'certain age'

British TV has so far ignored women of a "certain age", top writer Kay Mellor has said as her new series Girlfriends is released.

Mellor, known for penning dramas including Fat Friends and Band of Gold, has written the story of Sue, Gail, and Linda. They're three friends approaching 60 and facing many challenges.

She told ITV News: "They're juggling grandchildren, they're juggling elderly parents, they sometimes have a job, they sometimes not. They're at a time in their lives where things can be quite difficult medically.

"They can have hot flushes, mood swings, all these things you don't see on television. I don't see it anyway... I wanted to say something about real women that are of a certain age and say 'this is their lives'."