Officer clings onto speeding suspect's car in chase

A bodycam has captured the moment a US police officer grabbed a speeding car and held on as the suspect attempted to escape.

Officer Jon Cusack, who has been with the Pembroke Pines Police Department for 19 years, suffered serious injuries but he is expected to recover.

The suspect was charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license, and reckless driving. Police in Florida say additional charges are forthcoming.