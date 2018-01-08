Thai PM creates novel way to avoid nation's media

Thailand's prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha put a cardboard cutout in front of the nation's press to answer questions on his behalf.

Chan-ocha told the gathering media at an event to promote upcoming Children's Day: "If anyone wants to ask any questions on politics or conflicts, ask this guy."

Bemused journalists were left aghast by the latest in a long list of antics from the prime minister who has previous fondled the ear of a sound recordist and flung banana peel at a cameraman.

The Thai government took power in 2014 following a bloodless coup but has failed to delivery on a number of promises and has received criticism for its repressive policies towards freedom of expression.