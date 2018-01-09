Did Trump forget the words to US national anthem?

Donald Trump appeared unsure of the words to the US's national anthem when he attended at a college American football game on Monday.

The US President was on the field for The Star-Spangled Banner before the College Football Playoff national title games between Alabama and Georgia, and seemed to only sing some of the words.

Unlike the NFL, the college football players were not on the field when the national anthem was played.

In recent months, NFL players have sparked fury from President Trump over what he perceived to be a lack of patriotism after they knelt during the national anthem prior to games in a protest at racial injustice.

The end result was Alabama Crimson Tide 26, Georgia Bulldogs 23.