Syria: Child rescued from rubble after shelling

Footage of a young child being rescued after it became trapped under rubble from heavy shelling has emerged.

Video showed the crying child being dragged from beneath debris to safety following government shelling in eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus.

The youngster was one of many people injured in Tuesday's attack, which also claimed the lives of 15 adults and six children.

An adult, trapped along with the child, pushed them into the hands of rescuers from the Syrian Civil Defense in Rural Damascus.