What is behind Donald Trump's embassy opening snub?

Donald Trump has decided he will not attend the opening of the new £734 million US embassy in London, saying it has been built in an "off location".

The US president also blamed his predecessor, Barack Obama, and his administration for selling the previous one for "peanuts".

But many believe Mr Trump was fearful of protests planned for his visit to the UK.

There has also been a cooling off of US-UK relations, with Prime Minister Theresa May repeatedly clashing with Mr Trump.

Mrs May and Mr Trump fell out in November over his retweeting of anti-Muslim videos posted online by the deputy leader of the far-right Britain First group.