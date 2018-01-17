Horses run through fire in Las Luminarias festival

The annual Las Luminarias festival has taken place in San Bartolome de Pinares in central Spain.

During the event, horses run through fire and are blessed by a priest in order to protect and purify them for the year ahead.

The tradition has been going for 500 years and looks set to continue.

María Jesus Martin, Mayor of San Bartolome de Pinares, said: "This festival is very special, it is all about feeling. And this is because we are transmitting it from one generation to other generation, from parents to children."