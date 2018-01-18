Drone used to save teenage swimmers in 'world first'

A drone has been used to rescue two teenagers who got into difficulty swimming in rough seas in Australia, in what has been hailed a "world first".

The two boys, aged 16 and 17, were spotted by a member of the public when a powerful surf left them in difficulty off the coast of Lennox Head, around 115 miles south of Brisbane on Australia's west coast.

Luckily for the two teenagers, a group of lifeguards were undergoing drone training nearby and were able to use one of the robots to drop an inflatable raft to the pair, which the boys were able to use to get back to safety.

The drone was able to reach the two boys in just 70 seconds, compared to the six minutes it would take for a more traditional rescue.