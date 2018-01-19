The dung art that's giving Rwandan women a livelihood

This unusual dung-based art is providing a livelihood for women who survived the Rwandan genocide.

A group of women who lost their husbands in the atrocity have formed a cooperative creating the traditional Imigongo artworks to support their families.

They mould the clay-like dung into geometric patterns on boards before painting it to create vibrant art panels.

The first Imigongo paintings date back to the 18th century. However, today this art form is still booming with both locals and tourists.