Trump's state of union address overshadowed by FBI row

Donald Trump's state of the union address tomorrow threatened to become overshadowed by a fresh row over the FBI.

The President will argue he has boosted the US economy as he advocates for deals on infrastructure and immigration in a major speech tomorrow.

But his administration is still embroiled in controversy over the investigation over links to Russia by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Some of those around the president are now alleging anti-Trump bias within the FBI.

The President's sacked former press secretary Sean Spicer said "there's no question there are people within a lot of these agencies that don't like the current occupant of the White House and seek to undermine his policies."