A zip wire almost two miles in length - the longest in the world - has opened in the United Arab Emirates.

Thrill-seekers can reach up to 93mph when launching themselves from the start point on the Jebel Jais mountain and enjoy panoramic views.

The ride along the 1.75-mile wire lasts around three minutes and costs £124.

Guinness World Records officials awarded the zip line in Ras al-Khaimah the title of longest zip wire on Wednesday.