Overturned gas truck causes massive highway explosion

A truck loaded with liquefied natural gas has burst into flames on an highway in China's north.

The truck turned overturned on the Hebei Province section of the Beijing-Harbin Expressway.

It appears the gas leaked from the truck and was ignited by nearby cars, sending a fireball down the highway.

Two people inside the truck were rushed to hospital with serious burns, while passengers in the cars were able to flee their vehicles in time and were not injured.