Police officer saves life of child who fell from balcony

A policeman caught a five-year-old child who fell from a third floor balcony in the Egyptian city of Assiut.

Three officers were guarding a bank at the time when they saw the child hanging from edge of the balcony.

After considering the possibility of catching the youth in a rug, they disregard the idea. The child then drops towards the ground when one officer breaks his fall by catching him, ultimately saving his life.

One of the policemen was injured and needed hospital treatment but the child was unharmed.