Travel chaos predicted for Thursday as 'Beast from the East' meets Storm Emma

Britain is braced for another day of freezing temperatures, "blizzard-like conditions" and ice on Thursday, despite March 1 marking the start of meteorological spring.

The wintry weather is expected to create a third day of travel chaos and school closures, anyone hoping to catch a flight or train is advised to check before starting their journey.

The Met Office has predicted further widespread snowfall on Thursday as the "Beast from the East" - the cold air from Siberia which has brought the snow seen in recent days - meets with Storm Emma rolling in from the west.

Scottish bus company suspends services

A bus company which operates across west and south-western parts of Scotland has suspended all of its services due to heavy snow.

McGill's routes in Renfrewshire, Glasgow, East Renfrewshire, Lanarkshire and Inverclyde have been halted until Thursday.

The operator said in a tweet: "All McGills services are now suspended for the day. We are anticipating that buses may not be operating before 10am tomorrow morning, but our team will be out assessing from 5am."

