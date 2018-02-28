Advertisement

  1. National

Travel chaos predicted for Thursday as 'Beast from the East' meets Storm Emma

Britain is braced for another day of freezing temperatures, "blizzard-like conditions" and ice on Thursday, despite March 1 marking the start of meteorological spring.

The wintry weather is expected to create a third day of travel chaos and school closures, anyone hoping to catch a flight or train is advised to check before starting their journey.

The Met Office has predicted further widespread snowfall on Thursday as the "Beast from the East" - the cold air from Siberia which has brought the snow seen in recent days - meets with Storm Emma rolling in from the west.

View all 20 updates ›

Snow closes more than 1,000 schools in England

Thousands of schoolchildren across the UK are having a snow day. Credit: PA

More than a thousand schools across England have been closed because of the snow.

  • Kent, 529
  • North Yorkshire, 244
  • Suffolk, 370
  • East Sussex, 49
  • Stockton-on-Tees, 41
  • Doncaster, 40
  • Middlesbrough, 38
  • Hartlepool, 35
  1. Read more
  2. 20 updates
Travel chaos predicted for Thursday as 'Beast from the East' meets Storm Emma

More on this story