Thieves caught after 'leaving footprints in snow'

Travel chaos predicted for Thursday as 'Beast from the East' meets Storm Emma

Britain is braced for another day of freezing temperatures, "blizzard-like conditions" and ice on Thursday, despite March 1 marking the start of meteorological spring.

The wintry weather is expected to create a third day of travel chaos and school closures, anyone hoping to catch a flight or train is advised to check before starting their journey.

The Met Office has predicted further widespread snowfall on Thursday as the "Beast from the East" - the cold air from Siberia which has brought the snow seen in recent days - meets with Storm Emma rolling in from the west.