Remarkable escape for driver on snowy Scottish road

A driver in Edinburgh had a lucky escape when a skidding bus narrowly avoided smashing into their vehicle.

Dashcam footage captured the heart-stopping moment the double-decker bus slid out of control towards the vehicle before the bus driver miraculously corrected the slide.

Hundreds of drivers were trapped in their vehicles on the M80 near Glasgow on Wednesday night after getting caught in blizzards that have hit the UK. Emergency services are still urging people not to travel.