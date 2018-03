Britons urged 'do not travel' as Beast from the East meets Storm Emma

Britain is braced for another day of blizzard-like conditions as the Beast from the East meets Storm Emma rolling in from the west.

The extreme weather will continue to bring sub-zero temperatures, icy blasts and snowfall, the Met Office says.

A red weather warning remains in place in Scotland until 10am while other snow alert also affect the rest of the UK.