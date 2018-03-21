Rocket attack in Syrian capital Damascus kills 35

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers in Damascus. Warning: contains distressing images

President Assad's regime blamed rebels still holed up in Eastern Ghouta for a rocket attack in Damascus on Tuesday that killed 35 people, marking one of the highest death tolls in a single attack targeting the capital.

The rockets came down in a government controlled neighbourhood in the city.

The Syrian government's assault on eastern Ghouta has displaced 45,000 people, the United Nations has said.