AB de Villiers announces retirement from all forms of international cricket

South Africa batsman AB de Villiers has announced his shock retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect.

The 34-year-old has been a titanic figure in the Proteas' middle order for more than a decade and will go down as one of their greatest ever batsmen.

De Villiers starred in the recent Test series victory over Australia - and only last year recommitted to representing South Africa in all formats after taking a break from Test cricket - but admitted his efforts have left him fatigued.