Nick Kyrgios withdraws from French Open due to injury

Controversial Australian Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the French Open through injury.

The fiery 23-year-old was seeded 21st at Roland Garros and was due to play fellow Australian Bernard Tomic in the first round.

However, Kyrgios has not played a singles match since April due an elbow injury and says he is not fit enough to return yet.

"Having consulted with my team and medical experts it is deemed too risky for me to step out and potentially play five sets on clay, especially as I have not played a singles match in nearly two months," he wrote on Twitter.