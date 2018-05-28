Britain's Cameron Norrie progresses at French Open

Cameron Norrie's meteoric rise continued at the French Open as he raced into the second round on his Roland Garros debut.

The 22-year-old British number three did not even bother watching the tournament this time last year, but he now faces the prospect of taking on French 15th seed Lucas Pouille on one of the Paris showcourts on Wednesday.

Norrie, who only played his first professional match on clay in February, was leading 6-1 2-0 when first-round opponent Peter Gojowczyk retired injured.

Nevertheless, Norrie had looked assured and in complete control before Gojowczyk, the world number 43 from Germany, called it quits.

"I didn't see it coming, not at all," said Norrie. "He was hitting the ball big and hitting well. It didn't look like anything was bothering him too much.

"But I think start of the second set on his serve and then a little bit on his movement, I wrong-footed him a couple times.

"I was playing great. I was serving really well. I think that that was the best tennis I have played in my life. I think I was in the zone and not making any unforced errors, being the one dictating play.