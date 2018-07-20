Bottas signs one-year extension with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton will be partnered by Valtteri Bottas next season after Mercedes confirmed the Finn has signed a new one-year extension.

Less than 24 hours after the Silver Arrows announced Hamilton will extend his stay with the team until 2020, it was revealed that Bottas will also be retained for at least more one year.

The 28-year-old Finnish driver, who was signed as a replacement for Nico Rosberg, has quietly impressed in his second full season at Mercedes, occasionally out-performing team-mate Hamilton.

Mercedes considered a move for Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo, out of contract at the end of the season, but remained faithful to Bottas. They also have an option to keep the Finn on for 2020.

Bottas is fifth in the drivers' championship, 59 points behind Hamilton,