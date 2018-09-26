Watch the latest edition of Peston live here before it's broadcast on ITV

Robert Peston's weekly political show, Peston, is now broadcast on Wednesday nights at 10.45pm on ITV - but you can be first to watch the programme by watching it here live as the programme is recorded at 8pm.

Click the video above at 8pm each Wednesday to watch the live feed, which will be available to replay after the broadcast has finished.

Each week, Peston will feature major interviews with figures from Westminster, topical guests and cultural figures. Co-presenter Anushka Asthana will help Peston fuel the conversation in the studio and online, with updates from social media taking in perspectives from viewers, experts and key players throughout the programme.