Thierry Henry takes first job in management at Monaco

Thierry Henry has returned to his boyhood club Monaco to become manager of the Ligue 1 side.

Former Arsenal and Barcelona star Henry, linked with the Aston Villa job, said he turned down a number of 'attractive offers' before deciding Monaco was the job for him.

"It is with great pride that I am delighted to announce that I have accepted the position to become the manager of AS Monaco FC," said Henry on his Instagram page.

"I was fortunate to receive some very attractive offers over the last few months but Monaco will always be close to my heart. Having started my footballing career with this great Club, it seems like fate that I will now begin my managerial career here too. I'm incredibly excited to be given this opportunity but now the hard work must begin. Can’t wait."