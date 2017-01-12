British and Irish governments concede Assembly election likely

The British and Irish governments have conceded an election is increasingly likely as Stormont's power-sharing administration heads for collapse.

The clock is ticking on dissolution of the devolved institutions, with Northern Ireland Secretary of State James Brokenshire set to order a poll at the start of next week.

The DUP has called for fresh negotiations to avoid a "brutal" contest but Sinn Féin insisted the matter should be placed before the people.

The parties met with Mr Brokenshire on Thursday, as well as Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan, who was in Belfast to try and avert a poll.

He said afterwards: "I believe an election is much closer. The Secretary of State on Monday, in my view, will be left with no choice but to dissolve the Assembly and announce an election."

The Secretary of State also shared this belief.

After meeting the parties Mr Brokenshire said: "The reality remains, the high probability remains, that we are heading towards an election."

Sinn Féin repeated their call that they want an election.

Speaking following the meetings, Michelle O’Neill said: “Sinn Féin will, as always be open to dialogue, however talks for the sake of talks will not resolve the outstanding issues.

“Talks alone will not rebuild the confidence in the institutions.

“We need all concerned to live up to their obligations, their agreements and do the right thing by the public.”