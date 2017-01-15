Viable bomb in west Belfast ‘designed to kill police’

A viable bomb found at the centre of a security alert on the outskirts of west Belfast was “designed to kill police officers” – but could have claimed civilians lives, the PSNI has said.

The Brians Well Road area had to be sealed off on Saturday evening following a report of a suspicious object.

After extensive searches, police found the device on Sunday.

Army bomb experts have declared it to be a viable explosive device, which has now been made safe and taken away for further forensic examination.

After the alert ended, PSNI Chief Superintendent Chris Noble said: "We are relieved to have taken this explosive device out of circulation.

“Those who left this device have shown callous disregard for the safety of the local community and the police officers serving this community.

“We are extremely fortunate that no one was killed or seriously injured.”