Shocking historical child abuse in NI outlined in report

The Chairman of the Inquiry Sir Anthony Hart outlines his findings as the report into historic child abuse is published on Friday. Credit: Pacemaker

Shocking instances of historical child abuse in institutions in Northern Ireland have been outlined in the findings of the region's four-year inquiry into mistreatment of residents. Probe chairman Sir Anthony Hart has begun announcing the conclusions of the wide-ranging report in Belfast - a statement that is due to last in excess of two hours. The retired judge is dealing with the 22 church, state and charity-run homes in sequence. At the start of his statement, he said 189 former residents came forward from four homes run by nuns in the Sisters of Nazareth Order to make allegations of maltreatment. He said some nuns engaged in "physical and emotional abuse" of children, with the "denigration and humiliation" of residents widespread.

Sharon O'Neill @sharon_utv Follow Judge Hart.abuse at sisters of Nazareth "Members of congregation knew but did nothing to stop them"

The published HIA report, which covers allegations of child abuse in children's homes and other residential institutions in Northern Ireland between 1922 to 1995. Credit: Pacemaker

Turning to a home run by the Catholic De La Salle order, Sir Anthony said children were subject to "excessive physical punishment" and fell victim to "physical assaults". He said "systemic" physical, emotional and sexual abuse took place at the De La Salle run St Patrick's Training School in Belfast. He said children were often humiliated, such as being stripped of their clothes and forced to stand naked.

Sir Anthony said there was evidence of "corporal punishment" and staff sexually abusing girls at the Rathgael Training School in Bangor. In regard to the Good Shepherd Sisters facilities in Belfast, Londonderry and Newry, the retired judge said there had been "unacceptable practices" of young girls being forced to do industrial work in the laundries. In Lissue House, Lisburn, he said there was an unacceptable use of physical restraints, use of injections to sedate children, some children sexually abused and emotional abuse by "unfeeling" staff. The inquiry also found failings by the Diocese of Down and Connor, the County Welfare Authorities/Health and Social Services Board, the Ministry of Home Affairs/ Department of Health and Social Services and local and statutory authorities.

Sharon O'Neill @sharon_utv Follow Judge Hart. Ministry of home affairs and social services "universially ignored" inspections at homes.

Kincora Boys' Home in east Belfast pictured.

The inquiry also investigated the events at the notorious boys' home at Kincora in East Belfast. It investigated persistent claims that intelligence agencies covered up the crimes committed by a paedophile ring in the home in the 1970s in order to blackmail some alleged high-profile abusers from within the British Establishment. Sir Anthony said there is "no credible evidence" to support allegations that a such a paedophile ring existed. Ahead of outlining his conclusions on the home, Sir Anthony said the Government's assurance that all files and evidence would be given to the inquiry had been "honoured". Sir Anthony said police investigations into Kincora in the mid-1970s were "inept, inadequate and far from thorough". He said authorities and police in Belfast were guilty of a "catalogue of failures" and said if a proper investigation had been undertaken many victims might have been spared.

Sharon O'Neill @sharon_utv Follow Judge Hart. Kincora "was not a homosexual brothel or used as a honey pot for security devices"

Concluding his findings, Sir Anthony outlined recommendations made in the report. He said that hundreds of victims should be offered a tax-free lump sum compensation payment. The inquiry chair also said the Northern Ireland Executive and those institutions which ran homes where abuse took place should offer a “wholehearted and unconditional” apology to those victims. He also called for a permanent memorial at Stormont Estate.