Appeal after 'dangerous' prisoner mistakenly released
Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a "dangerous" prisoner who was mistakenly released from jail.
Michael Lawrence Smith is currently on remand at HMP Maghaberry for murder - but was accidentally released by the Prison service.
He is charged with the killing of Belfast man Stephen Carson, who was shot dead in his home in front of his nine-year-old son and partner in February 2016.
Police said the 38-year-old had previously applied for High Court bail but officers "strenuously objected" and bail was refused.
He was last seen in the Finaghy area of Belfast area at 12.30pm on Tuesday.
Police said Michael Smith is "deemed as dangerous" and "has an extensive history of violence".
Members of the public have been urged not to approach him but to contact the PSNI immediately.
A spokesperson added: “I would ask Mr Smith to hand himself in to the authorities without any further delay and ask anyone who knows of his current whereabouts or who has any information to contact police on 999.”
In a statement, the Department of Justice said: "The matters surrounding the erroneous release of Michael Lawrence Smith are currently under investigation.
"The Prison Service would urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the police immediately."