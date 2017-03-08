Appeal after 'dangerous' prisoner mistakenly released

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a "dangerous" prisoner who was mistakenly released from jail.

Michael Lawrence Smith is currently on remand at HMP Maghaberry for murder - but was accidentally released by the Prison service.

He is charged with the killing of Belfast man Stephen Carson, who was shot dead in his home in front of his nine-year-old son and partner in February 2016.

Police said the 38-year-old had previously applied for High Court bail but officers "strenuously objected" and bail was refused.

He was last seen in the Finaghy area of Belfast area at 12.30pm on Tuesday.