Sinn Féin members carry Martin McGuinness’ coffin home in Derry

Senior Sinn Féin figures have helped carry the coffin of former deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness on his final journey home.

Mr McGuinness, a leader in Sinn Féin and one-time IRA commander, died in hospital aged 66.

Hundreds lined the streets in Londonderry on Tuesday afternoon as his coffin was carried by as his successor at Stormont Michelle O’Neill, local Sinn Féin MLA Raymond McCartney and party president Gerry Adams.