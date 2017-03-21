Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Sinn Féin members carry Martin McGuinness’ coffin home in Derry

The coffin of Northern Ireland's former deputy first minister and ex-IRA commander Martin McGuinness is carried to his home in Londonderry by Gerry Adams and Michelle O'Neill. Credit: PA

Senior Sinn Féin figures have helped carry the coffin of former deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness on his final journey home.

Mr McGuinness, a leader in Sinn Féin and one-time IRA commander, died in hospital aged 66.

Hundreds lined the streets in Londonderry on Tuesday afternoon as his coffin was carried by as his successor at Stormont Michelle O’Neill, local Sinn Féin MLA Raymond McCartney and party president Gerry Adams.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams carries the coffin of Martin McGuinness. Credit: PA

Mr McGuinness, who lived in the Bogside area of Derry his whole life, is survived by his wife Bernie and four children.

His funeral will take place at Long Tower Chapel in the city on Thursday afternoon.

Martin McGuinness' coffin is carried to his home in Londonderry by his wife Bernie McGuinness (front right). Credit: PA
  1. Read more
  2. 7 updates
Martin McGuinness dies aged 66

More on this story