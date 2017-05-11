- ITV Report
-
EU chief negotiator says Brexit ‘will come at cost’
The European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier has told the Irish parliament that Brexit will “come at a cost” to both the UK and the remaining 27 EU members.
Making his address in Dublin on Thursday, Mr Barnier said there was no reason why the EU could not have a “strong relationship” with the UK after it leaves the bloc.
However, he added that there would inevitably be consequences.
Mr Barnier further outlined that protecting Ireland’s interests would be an important part of the Brexit negotiations.
The EU negotiator said that efforts to avoid a hard border and protect the peace process will be central to the talks, but the objective will be to reach a “fair deal” with the UK.
That will include negotiating a “bold and ambitious but fair free-trade agreement” - but only once progress has been made on issues including the UK's bill for leaving the EU.
Mr Barnier was being given a privilege normally only afforded to visiting heads of state and prime ministers.
He joins luminaries like Nelson Mandela and Bill Clinton in addressing both houses of parliament.