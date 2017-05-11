EU chief negotiator says Brexit ‘will come at cost’

The European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier has told the Irish parliament that Brexit will “come at a cost” to both the UK and the remaining 27 EU members.

Making his address in Dublin on Thursday, Mr Barnier said there was no reason why the EU could not have a “strong relationship” with the UK after it leaves the bloc.

However, he added that there would inevitably be consequences.

Mr Barnier further outlined that protecting Ireland’s interests would be an important part of the Brexit negotiations.